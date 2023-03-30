Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is seeking volunteers to help make bunting for the towns’ upcoming Coronation celebrations.

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6th May at Westminster Abbey in London. The government has announced that Monday 8th May will be an additional Bank Holiday to mark the occasion.

A Town Council spokesperson says: “We are asking you to make 3m lengths of red, white and blue bunting from fabric that you might otherwise throw away.”

“Almost half of us in the UK put unwanted clothing in the dustbin, where it currently goes to landfill and it would be lovely to see old clothing, fabric scraps and charity shop bargains upcycled and recycled into beautiful bunting to decorate our towns!”

“We have a template of a flag that is 15.5cm wide and 21 cm deep and some instructions that you can download.”

“Our recommendation is to use a cotton or cotton mix type fabric rather than anything stretchy which isn’t easy to sew.”

“Sadly, knitted and crocheted bunting won’t work as it will be very heavy if it gets wet.”

“We will need your finished bunting back by Friday 28th April so we have enough time to put up the bunting by the beginning of May.”

“Please bring it to one of the following locations: The Town Council Offices at Jaycroft Road, the Morland Hub (Wednesdays) in Highbridge or the Princess Theatre in Burnham.”

Instructions can be found by clicking on this link : https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Bunting-challenge.png and this one for the template: https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Bunting-Template.png or by visiting Material Needs in Burnham-on-Sea.