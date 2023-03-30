International students from Italy and Switzerland have arrived at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

Gaia and Giada from Italy, and Falke from Switzerland are already enjoying the new University-style extension to the school’s Sixth Form, which has seen a rapid increase in numbers over the past few years.

The students are the latest international students to enjoy studying at TKASA following others from Germany and Italy over recent months.

“During their stay, they’re enjoying a range of the 6th Forms’ ever growing course options, such as History, Psychology and Religious Studies, in addition to others that refine their interests,” says headteacher Dan Milford.

“It has been wonderful to see so many international students in our Sixth Form. It has brought another dimension to studying with the huge benefits of different cultures which enriches learning. Gaia and Giada have settled in tremendously well.”

Gaia and Giada have also taken part in events such as the recent official opening of the Sixth Form’s £250,000 extension.

They have also joined the Sixth Form Prom Committee’s most recent effort to raise money for their ‘End of Year Celebration’ during a Quiz Night.

TKASA has recently received a glowing Ofsted report with good results in all areas, including the Sixth Form.

The Sixth Form is also attracting students from across the Somerset region, including many from across The Priory Learning Trust, including students from Weston-Super-Mare, Worle and Bridgwater. For more details about joining the Sixth Form contact the school 01278 784881 or email dradnidge@tkasa.org.uk