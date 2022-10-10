Record numbers of people visited Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form during its open morning on Saturday (October 8th).

Current students and staff showed round the prospective students and their families.

They heard that TKASA Sixth Form enjoys excellent results, great teaching and a school style community atmosphere with recently expanded facilities.

The Sixth Form is attracting students from across the area, including many from Weston, Worle, Bridgwater and even internationally, as well as from Burnham and Highbridge.

Their new expanded facilities will include a coffee lounge, more study areas and rooms for meetings.

Principal Dan Milford said: “This was a terrific open morning and it was wonderful to see so many students and their families over the morning.“