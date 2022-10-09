Burnham-On-Sea’s Carnival is set to make a welcome return on Monday November 7th – the town’s first full carnival since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Organisers have said this week that 62 entries are confirmed for the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with 43 colourful carts set to join the dazzling parade through the town.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Phil New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, says: “It will be fantastic to have a full carnival back again in Burnham after such long a break – there is a lot of interest building in the event with a month to go.”

“Near the front of the procession will be the impressive feature cart ‘Jubilation’, which is the Royal-themed cart that went on display in London in June during The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. It was created by many different clubs and is being manned by Griffens on the night.”

Phil adds: “Some of the illuminated carts will be shorter in length this year for various reasons, but there will be lots of great entries to look out for. We will also have around 20 walking entries to add to the colour and variety on the night.”

The route of the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession will be unchanged from the last full carnival in 2019.

Burnham’s Carnival Queen Amy Dunn and her Princesses Ariella Puddy and Isla Gardner, pictured below, who were chosen at a special event earlier this year – will also be near the front, with Burnham fundraiser Jason Vickers with his Olympic torch, marking ten years since the London Games.

The parade will start at 7.30pm next to the Tesco roundabout before wending its way along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street and the High Street, finishing in Marine Drive. Programmes will be on sale shortly from the organisers.

On the night before the carnival – Sunday November 6th – Burnham-On-Sea will also hold its annual seafront fireworks display, which promises to be a spectacular start.

In 2021, the town’s carnival took the format of a smaller, ‘lower-key’ walking parade with fewer entries and a shorter route following the Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

