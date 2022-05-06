Amy Dunn, 16, was crowned Burnham-On-Sea’s new Carnival Queen during a special event held in the town on Friday night (May 6th).

The town’s annual Carnival Queen and Princesses evening took place at The Princess Theatre in front of an audience of over 100 people, where Amy was chosen by a panel of five judges to lead November’s carnival parade.

This year’s two Carnival Princesses are 5 year-old Ariella Puddy and 8 year-old Isla Gardner.

The judges – Mayor Mike Facey, Carnival President Malcolm Borland, Carnival Chairman Phil New, Jenny Pearson from Highbridge Caravans and Julia Newman of Julia’s Flowers – assessed the entrants and picked the winners.

Amy said she is “delighted” to have been picked and added: “I’m looking forward to the carnival this autumn with my two wonderful Princesses.”

Tony Rees, who organised the event with comperes Ollie Davies and Aiden Malik, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a fantastic evening, there was a really superb line-up of entrants this year – 11 girls for the Princess role with a further five running for queen. They were all wonderful and the judges had a tough job choosing the winners.”

During the evening, each of the entrants was asked several questions and encouraged to show their individual personalities.

The capacity audience enjoyed music and dance during the intervals from Aiden Malik (pictured above), Tazmin (below) and Amy Dunn.

Carnival President Malcolm Borland thanked the 2018 Queen, Niah Vall, for sharing her experience in the role during the evening.

In her speech, Niah said being Queen had been a “fantastic experience” and she wished the new Carnival Queen well.

The selection of the new queen is the first event in the run-up to the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which takes place this year on Monday November 7th.

Highbridge Caravans was thanked during the evening for presenting a bumper cheque for £500 as the sponsor of the evening’s prize money, as pictured below.