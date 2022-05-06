Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week issued an appeal following the theft of two mountain bikes in the town centre.

The two bikes were taken on Thursday evening, 5th May.

“The two mountain bikes were stolen from the grassed area by the traffic lights at the top of Abingdobon Street opposite the La Vela Italian restaurant,” says a spokesman.

“They were taken between 7.45pm and 8.30pm. One is is a Whytes 806 and the other is a specialised Rock Hopper brand.”

Contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101 with any information.