A Burnham-On-Sea residential care home has been sold to a family-owned national care provider, it has been announced this week.

Beaufort House in Burnham’s Rectory Road, has been bought by Agincare after we reported last year that it had been put up for sale by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), which supports the farming community.

Agincare, which is owned by the Luckhurst family, was set up 35 years ago and says it has strong community connections in the region. It is expected that the sale of Beaufort House in Burnham-On-Sea will be completed during August. Founder and chairman Derek Luckhurst says the business is committed to providing a homely and welcoming approach. It was added that funds released from the sale of Beaufort House will be used by RABI to increase the support available to farming people requiring care or assistance in their own homes, or through local supported care.