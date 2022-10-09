London’s West End was brought to Berrow over the weekend with a Chicago workshop featuring Mamma Mia and Legally Blonde performer Matt Wesley.

The successful workshop was held on Saturday (October 8th) in Berrow Village Hall and was organised by local singing teacher Siobhan Johnson.

Siobhan said: “I was delighted to bring a touch of London’s West End to Burnham-On-Sea – Matt is a highly esteemed and seasoned West End performer who has appeared in Chicago three times and has been the resident choreographer/director on the current Chicago UK tour.” “He’s also performed in Mamma Mia, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Cabaret, The Bodyguard, and Legally Blonde to name just a few.” “Matt was loved by everyone and brought a touch of the West End to Burnham. So much fun was had by all and thank you to Matt for travelling down this way to indulge us with his fabulous razzle dazzle tuition!” Matt taught the group of local singers the iconic ‘All That Jazz’ song and the end impressive end performance heard by Burnham-On-Sea.com was pitch perfect.