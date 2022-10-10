Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor is set to hold a Celebration of Youth event on Saturday (October 15th) to shine a spotlight on local young people’s achievements.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, pictured, has been visiting many Youth Groups which operate in Burnham and Highbridge over the summer and says she wants to showcase “the wonderful achievements of young people and publicise the amazing work of groups in the towns.”

The Mayor also wants to recognise young people in the two towns who are showing themselves to be deserving of recognition through positive actions.

There will be a ‘Celebration of Youth’ event at The King Alfred School on Saturday 15th October and the Mayor invites nominations of worthy young people in three categories: leadership; giving peer support; and raising awareness of climate and ecological change. There are two age groups for each category, under 11s and also 11-18s.

Any nominations sent in should include an informative nomination/reason for the award, explaining why that person is worthy of the award.

Please email admin@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk with the name of the person you would like to nominate, the category you wish to nominate them for, with a detailed explanation of why they are deserving of this award and also which age group they are under. Nominations close this Wednesday, 12th October 2022.

If you run a club or youth group and would like to promote it at the event then email admin@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk to book a space. We look forward to seeing lots of you at the event where there will also be stalls/opportunities to showcase activities on offer to the younger members of our society.