The M5 motorway is set to close in both directions between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston for a night later this month during major roadworks.

National Highways, which operates and maintains motorways, says they will be carrying out “essential maintenance works” on the M5 between junction 21 for Weston and junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea.

“The work will start on the evening of Monday 31st October and finish on the morning of Tuesday 1st November, and will take place overnight between the hours of 9pm and 5am,” says a spokesperson.

“To minimise disruption, they’ll work on a weeknight when there are fewer vehicles on the road. During the day they will keep the road open as usual.”

“There will be a fully signed diversion route in place during the full overnight closure, but please allow extra time for your journey. They’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum.”

Unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes to the scheduling of the work. Please monitor https://www.trafficengland.com/

If you would like further information about this work, contact National Highways Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000 open 24/7, who will direct your enquiry to the most appropriate person, or email: info@nationalhighways.co.uk