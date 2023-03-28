Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street on Friday (March 31st).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s ten stalls will be a wide range of locally-produced products.
This month’s stalls include:
- Bath Soft Cheese – Award winning cheese
- Mikes Pork- Free Range pork from the Somerset Levels.
- Oven Too You – A pastry Chef making a range of sweet tarts.
- My Farmhouse Pantry – Homemade Jams and Preserves and Tea’s.
- Bee Sweet co – Cheese Cake and Fudge
- Dragonfly Jewellery – Homemade Jewellery Made from Silver, Copper and Glass.
- Dickies Pies – Award winning Curry Pies.
- Somerset Chilli Garden – Produce Made from Home Grown Chilli’s,
- Somerset Natural Soaps – Plant Based Soap.
- Times Past Cheese Dairy – A wide Variety of Cheddar and Flavoured Cheeses