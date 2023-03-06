The Met Office has issued a warning for ice and potential snow in the Burnham-On-Sea area over the next few days.

A yellow weather warning has been issued as an icy plunge of cold air arrives from the north.

The warning is in force from 9pm tonight through to 10am on Tuesday with further potential snow on Wednesday.

“A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, this rain turning to snow on hills and perhaps to lower levels in places,” says a Met Office spokesman.

“Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2 cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.”

“The rain and snow is then expected to turn light and patchy as it slowly clears southern England on Tuesday. As skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces.”

Further icy conditions are forecast on Wednesday before milder weather arrives on Thursday.

