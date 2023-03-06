A new environmental group has been formed to encourge Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents and businesses to use less single-use plastics.

The Town Council is leading on a project to make the two towns more ‘green’, including reducing the use of single-use plastics.

Representatives from the council, Burnham and Berrow beach cleaning groups, and businesses are part of the group, pictured here.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard said: “I would like to thank our great team of residents who have come forward to form the Steering Group that will drive forward our action plan to reduce single-use plastic in the town.”

“We have a combination of councillors, beach clean members and businesses. They will bring a great deal of useful experience to our work.”

“We have decided to focus on the businesses in the town as they have the greatest impact. We acquired Plastic Free Status in 2019, however sadly the pandemic prevented us from developing the project any further.”

“We are now picking up the baton from the previous team and look forward to working with local businesses to improve the town for our residents. We have one of the original Business Champions on the Steering Group and he will provide a great role model for the future.”

“We welcome any other local residents who would like to join us in this work – the more the merrier!”