A new cocktail bar has opened in the centre of Brean this month.

Krackers Karaoke Bar in South Road has extended its property with a new first floor bar and lounge area called ‘Upstairs Lounge’.

Owner Mark Roberts and Manager Kristy Roberts unveiled the new facilities on Friday evening (March 3rd), as pictured here.

Kirsty told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’e delighted to have opened the new facilities which is an over-18s cocktails and live music bar, offering something very different for Brean.”

“Krackers already provides a family-friendly restaurant and sports bar with karaoke on the ground floor, so this is something unique.”

“The new upstairs area provides a more ‘chilled out’ atmosphere for adults only without any children or pets.”

The new cocktail bar is open weekends from 6pm-12 midnight during March then every day from April.