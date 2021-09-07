A yellow weather warning has been issued for the south west region today (Wednesday).

The Met Office warnings runs from 11am until 9pm.

A spokesman says: “An area of showers will move northwards across southwest England and south Wales.”

”Whilst many areas will see little rainfall, there is the chance of some heavy and thundery downpours developing, particularly late in the afternoon.”

”Where these occur 30-50mm of rain could fall in less than 3 hours, though only a few locations would likely see these totals. Lightning may also be a hazard during the day.”

