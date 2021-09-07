Work is set to begin this week on introducing new 40mph speed restrictions along the A38 near Burnham-On-Sea.

Somerset County is due to start work installing new posts and signs from today (Wednesday) with the new 40mph speed limit due to come into force soon.

The council plans to introduce a 40mph limit along the stretch of the A38 highlighted in red on the above map. It includes Brent Knoll’s Fox and Goose junction, a well-known accident blackspot.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Brent Knoll county councillor Bob Filmer has welcomed the start of work this week.

“We have been pushing for a new speed limit along this stretch of the A38 for many years to improve safety. Now, it finally looks as though it is to be introduced – I’m pleased to see it moving forward.”

“Reducing the speed limit to 40mph will make it safer between the M5 roundabout and East Brent. It’s especially needed around the Fox and Goose junction, where there have been many accidents.”