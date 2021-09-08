A new play area is to be built on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront lawns at the southern end of The Esplanade, it has been announced this week.

The play area had originally been proposed to be sited on the concrete area opposite Quantock Court but residents there launched a legal objection, as first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Local councils and residents have since held talks and the new play area’s proposed location has been moved further along the seafront.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After searching for a solution to the proposed location for a new play area on the South Esplanade Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council are hopeful that they have come up with an answer which is agreeable to all interested parties.”

“After talking with Burnham Holiday Village, it is hoped that the play area can be sited 200 metres further south along the Esplanade than originally planned, opposite the rear entrance to the Holiday Village.”

“Extensive legal work has taken place over the summer to get agreement on this location, given the number of covenants and challenges to the original planned location.”

“There is still some further work on determining the suitability of this site; but both councils hope that a start can be made on the new site in late autumn, meaning that this much-wanted and much-needed play area will be completed in the spring.“