The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and high winds later this week in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Spells of heavy rain and gales may lead to travel disruption and flooding in places on Wednesday and Thursday, it says.

A yellow warning is in force from early on Wednesday morning until Thursday morning.

“Occasional heavy rain are expected to affect the region on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The heaviest and most persistent rain is likely to be across the higher ground in the Southwest.”

“20-50 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the warning area, with 50-80 mm over the Moors in the Southwest.”

“Some stronger winds may also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across areas higher and more exposed routes.”