The Burnham-On-Sea area could see heavy rain and high winds later today (Thursday), the Met Office has warned.

A yellow warning has been issued from 8pm tonight until 12 midday on Friday.

An area of strong to gale force winds are possible and may cause damage to infrastructure and lead to travel disruption, says the forecaster.

A spokesman for the Met Office says: “There is the potential for a swathe of strong winds to arrive in the southwest of England during Thursday evening and then to track eastwards through Friday.”

“The strongest winds will then transfer along southern England coasts through Friday morning, weakening as they do so, with coastal gales and gusts of 45-50 mph possible.”

“Heavy rain will accompany these strong winds, with 20 to 30 mm possible widely, especially across the southwest of England where 40 to 50 mm could fall.”