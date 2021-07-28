Burnham-On-Sea fire crews battled a shed blaze to prevent it spreading to a nearby home last night (Wednesday, July 28th).

Crews from Burnham and Bridgwater were called to Pawlett at 9pm where the shed was well alight, threatening the main property just three metres away.

“Fire Control received several calls reporting the fire,” said a spokesman for the fire service.

“Firefighters used a main 45mm jet, a Compressed Air Foam (CAFS) jet and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze within a wood shed measuring 14m x14m.”

“They made steady progress to prevent the fire spreading. The building was approximately 3m away from the main property and efforts were therefore made to protect this by crews.”

“A Water Carrier from Bridgwater was also on scene.”

“The fire involved wood and metal containers and it had spread to the fascias and gutters of the single storey extension. The shed was 100% damaged by fire.”

Crews left the scene just after midnight this morning.