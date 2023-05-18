A motorist was taken to hospital after a crash on the M5 between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea this week.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called shortly before 9pm to the M5 after a single-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22 on Wednesday evening (May 17th).”

“On arrival officers were joined at the scene by the fire and ambulance services, and found a car had left the carriageway.”

“The male driver was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. There were no other people in the vehicle at the time of the incident.”

The carriageway was closed for around three hours and Police say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223115163.