A team of gymnasts from Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club have celebrated success at a regional competition.

Several were selected to compete in Southampton this month after having gained a place from the southwest prelims in Bristol earlier in the year.

They were competing against gymnasts that had been selected from every region in the UK.

“All the coaches at Monarchs would like to say a massive well done to everyone,” says the club’s Mandy Warburton.

“Massive congratulations to Amelia, Mia and Grace who came second and to Louie and Joshua who also came second.”