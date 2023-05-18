The timeless tunes of The Carpenters will be performed in a tribute show in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday June 6th.

The Carpenters Experience features live band of musicians from across the UK, led by the talented Maggie Nestor who recreates Karen Carpenter with great authenticity.

The Carpenters Experience is at The Princess Theatre on Friday 6th June at 7:30pm with standard tickets priced at £23.50 (inc booking fee).

A spokesman for The Princess Theatre says: “The Carpenters Experience is coming back to the town for an evening of non-stop hits. Take a trip down memory lane with the UK’s leading Carpenters show, featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians. This nostalgic treat captures the sights and sounds of the amazing talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter.”

“Karen’s silky contralto is combined with Richard’s delightful piano and seamless harmonies in this big production that brings Close to You, We’ve only Just Begun, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Solitaire, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know, Only Yesterday, and dozens more classic songs to the stage.”

To book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-carpenters-experience-2/ or call 01278 784464.