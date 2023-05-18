Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called out following reports of smoke emerging from an upstairs window of a home in Highbridge.

The incident took place in Willet Close, Highbridge on Wednesday (May 17th) at just after 7pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Once in attendance, they confirmed that several objects had been left on top of a cooker.”

“Crews used a hose reel jet plus a safety jet to extinguish the fire and carried out ventilation for smoke clearance using a positive pressure ventilation fan. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.”

 

 
