St Mary’s Church in Berrow is set to host a unique nature event this Saturday (February 25th).

Local residents are being invited to find out more about the natural world around the churchyard during Saturday’s free event, which is being run in conjunction with Somerset Wildlife Trust.

“Come and discover something of the natural world around St Mary’s churchyard and our plans to encourage nature,” says a spokesperson.

The event runs from 10.30am for an 11am start in the Church Room for a short introductory talk.

There will then be guided walks around the churchyard and across the golf course to the beach.

After a break for lunch – attendees should bring a packed lunch – there will be a guided walk around nearby Berrow Nature Reserve.