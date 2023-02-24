Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy is set to take part in a nationwide Swimathon raising money for Cancer Research UK and end of life charity Marie Curie.

Olympic swimming legend Duncan Goodhew has invited people in the area to sign up for Swimathon 2023 at the regional launch.

The Swimathon president is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event at Burnham-On-Sea’s swimming pool and others across Somerset from May 12 to 14.

Participants can swim individually or in a team and cover distances ranging from 400m to 30.9k. If you can’t make an organised session, you can sign up to MySwimathon between April 28 and May 21 at a time and venue to suit.

And £2.50 from all entry fees at official Swimathon venues is donated to help protect community pools hit by soaring energy bills.

Duncan Goodhew, a former student at Millfield School in Street, who won 100m breast stoke gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, said: “I swim as often as I can and will never stop championing this sport.”

“The positive impact that it has both physically and mentally is undeniable, so I’m passionate about Swimathon because it helps to show that swimming is a fun, accessible and exhilarating form of exercise.”

“It is a truly inclusive event with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer. You don’t need to be the fittest or the fastest. You just need to try your best and enjoy yourself, while fundraising for two important charities who need our support.”

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Somerset, Ali Birkett, said: “There’s no greater motivation for taking part than helping to support causes that are close to the hearts of so many.”

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. That’s why we’re urging swimmers to grab their caps and costumes, raise money and help us to keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs.”

Marie Curie’s director of community fundraising, Jayne Waterhouse, said: “The money that Marie Curie receives through Swimathon fundraisers goes towards helping our nurses, bereavement counsellors, and support line staff to deliver vital care and support to people with a terminal illness and their families across the UK.”

“Do something amazing for your health and well-being and for people across the UK who are dealing with terminal illness – sign up for Swimathon.”

Participating centres include Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, Weston-super-Mare; Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy; 1610 Trinity Sports and Leisure, Bridgwater; Blackbrook Leisure Centre and Spanin Taunton; Wellingston sports Centre; Wincanton Sports Centre; Oxley Sport Centre, Yeovil; Goldenstones Leisure Centre, Yeovil; and Chard Leisure Centre.

Sign up now at swimathon.org