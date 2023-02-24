Tesco customers in Burnham-On-Sea can choose to round up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills to help support three leading health charities.

Shoppers at the Burnham store can donate at the self-service tills to Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness across Burnham-On-Sea about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower the impact of cancer, heart and circulatory dieases, and diabetes.

The campaign, which runs until March 5th, will also provide Burnham-On-Sea Tesco customers with health information and advice to empower them to take small steps to help improve their health.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, has thanked Burnham-On-Sea shoppers for their support, saying it will make a significant difference to many people’s lives.

She said: “There has never been a more critical time to raise funds for our health charity partners. Their work relies heavily on donations from the communities in which we operate, and the funds raised with help them to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”

The campaign is part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

On behalf of the health charity partnership, Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “We are honoured to work with Tesco and the health charity partners this February to raise vital funds to reduce the impact of heart and circulatory disease, cancer, and diabetes.”

For further information, go to- https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/taking-action/community/charity-partnerships/

Since 2018, the partnership between Tesco and Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK has raised more than £22million to support life-saving research.