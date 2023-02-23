Lloyds Bank has this week reassured customers that it has no plans to close its Burnham-On-Sea branch.

It issued a statement after customers voiced concerns that Burnham’s town centre branch at the junction of College Street and the High Street had been earmarked to close as part of the bank’s ongoing national cost-cutting programme.

Ellie Morris, Lloyd’s spokeswoman for Group Corporate Affairs, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have not made an announcement to close the Burnham-On-Sea branch. Whenever we do make the decision to close a branch, our colleagues, customers and the local community will be the first to know.”

It will come as welcome news to the many customers who use the branch, especially as Lloyds and Nationwide are Burnham town centre’s last two remaining banks.

Barclays Bank closed its Burnham-On-Sea branch in 2018, saying customer demand had changed with the rise in online banking. The property has since been turned into Burnham’s Domino’s pizza store, creating over 40 jobs in 2021.

HSBC shut its branch in Burnham-On-Sea’s College Street during 2017 as part of a cost-cutting move and that property is due to be redeveloped. NatWest shut down its Burnham-On-Sea branch in October 2017 and it is due to be turned into flats, as reported here.