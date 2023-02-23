Road restrictions along Burnham-On-Sea seafront have been updated to prevent loading or unloading.

Somerset County Council says it has “refreshed” the yellow hash marks along the kerbs at the edge of The Esplanade.

These are used to indicate that loading and unloading is prohibited by motorists.

A spokesperson for Somerset County Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham’s Esplanade gets very busy over the tourist season and to keep traffic moving we need these extra restrictions in place to maintain a safe environment for pedestrians and motorists.”