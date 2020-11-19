Film crews have arrived in Brean this week to film scenes for a new sci-fi blockbuster commissioned by Netflix.

Crews from Wildseed Studios have set up a base at Warren Farm and a separate location at Brean Leisure Park to film episodes for the new 10-part series, called The Last Bus.

The Last Bus is described as action-packed, sci-fi road trip adventure about a group of mismatched school students who band together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence.

Signs alongside Brean’s roads diverting visitors to the filming locations are the giveaway that filming is underway – TLB refers to ‘The Last Bus’.

Wildseed Studios is a Bristol-based multi award-winning scripted entertainment production company, specialising in helping new talent to make premium content in live action and animation for older kids, family and young adult audiences.

Jesse Cleverly, Wildseed Studios’ creative director and co-founder, says: “Although at the top level The Last Bus is a shamelessly entertaining sci-fi romp, at another level it is a powerful eco-fable about how the younger generation must be empowered to make very different choices from the generation which preceded it when it comes to the two big challenges of the age – environmental breakdown and hugely sophisticated artificial intelligence.”

“We hope that by producing The Last Bus, and releasing it simultaneously to a global audience, we will have made a small contribution to the pool of courage young people will need to draw upon in the years ahead.”

The series is created and written by Paul Neafcy, who was spotted by Wildseed making mobile-phone films on YouTube from his bedroom and new directors include 25-year old Drew Casson (pictuired top) and Nour Wazzi, the first Arab director of a premium drama in the UK.

The rising stars will be supported by some of the UK’s leading creative talents including directors Lawrence Gough (Misfits, Endeavour, Dr Who, Bancroft and Vera) and Steve Hughes (Doctor Who, Land Girls, Midsomer Murders, Treadstone) and production designer James North (Discovery of Witches, His Dark Materials, Dr Who and Line of Duty).