Network Rail has begun a month of work along the railway tracks in Highbridge from this week.

The rail firm says it is carrying out four weeks of drainage work and fence renewal and refurbishment to maintain safety.

“Network Rail are aware that they will be working close to homes and will try to minimise a disruption as much as possible, but apologise for any disturbance,” adds a spokesperson.

The work started on Monday 23rd October and runs on week days from 7am to 5pm until Friday 17th November.

Network Rail says the daytime working is necessary to ensure the safety of its workers. The dates may change.

Network Rail has apologised for any disturbance and they can be contacted by calling a dedicated 24-hour National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or by visiting www.networkrail.co.uk/contactus