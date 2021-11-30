New 40mph speed restrictions have been introduced this month along the A38 near Burnham-On-Sea.

Somerset County Council has introduced the new speed limit along the stretch of the A38 between the Edithmead roundabout and East Brent, as highlighted in red on the map below. It includes Brent Knoll’s Fox and Goose junction, an accident blackspot.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Brent Knoll county councillor Bob Filmer has welcomed the introduction of the new restrictions.

“Speed has been a concern along this stretch of road for some time,” he says. “We have been pushing for a new speed limit to improve safety and I’m pleased to see this now finally introduced.”

“Reducing the speed limit to 40mph will hopefully make it safer between the M5 roundabout and East Brent.”

“It’s especially needed around the Fox and Goose junction [pictured below] where there have been many accidents over the years.”

He added that a further safety enhancement as part of the scheme is the introduction of double yellow lines around the entrance from the Brent House Carvery onto the A38 to improve visibility for traffic at peak times.