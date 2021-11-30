Three young Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating after a triumphant visit to the British Championships.

Gina Cumberlidge, Evie Skinner and Summer Belben from Monarchs Gymnastics Club competed against the best gymnasts from every region in Great Britain and came third overall age in their IDP2 category.

They qualified to compete in the national championships in Stoke on Trent after winning the South West Prelims in October.

This was their first major competition since the beginning of lock down – and they have also qualified for the Pat Wade Trophy which is another national competition in January.

The week after that they will be competing in Scotland along with several other gymnasts from the club.

The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “We are so proud of these girls after winning a place back in March 2020 to compete in the British Championships – and with their chances dashed when Covid hit, then not being able to train properly for over 12 months, this is an incredible achievement. Well done girls!”