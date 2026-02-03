Teenage barber in Highbridge launches new town centre shop

A brand-new barber shop has opened in Highbridge this week, bringing a fresh business to Church Street and marking an exciting milestone for its young owner.

MC Barbers, run by 19‑year‑old Max Chave, welcomed its first customers on Monday (February 2nd) after officially opening to the public.

Max, who was born and bred in Highbridge and attended King Alfred School, says launching his first business in his hometown is “exciting”.

Max has already built up several years of experience, having worked at local barbers before deciding to take the leap and open his own shop. He says he has cut many people’s hair over the years and enjoys the interaction that comes with the job.

“I’ve always wanted to run my own place,” he adds. “I saw the opportunity here in Church Street and knew it was the right time. I’m really excited to be open and to welcome customers.”

MC Barbers operates as a gents’ hairdresser, offering a full range of traditional and modern cuts. It is located next to Bay Tree Upholstery close to the junction wwith Grange Avenue.