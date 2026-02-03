Residents thanked after community litter pick across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Community-spirited residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have taken part in a litter pick across the two towns.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, which organised the event on Friday 30th January, has thanked everyone who took part.

The council says the community litter pick brought together local residents, councillors and Town Council staff, working together to help keep Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge clean, tidy and welcoming.

A significant amount of litter was collected from public areas, demonstrating the positive impact that community action can have on the local environment.

The Town Council would also like to extend its sincere thanks to St John’s Church, whose support helped support this event.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey says: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who gave their time to support this litter pick. Events like this show the strength of our community and the pride people take in their towns.”

Volunteers litter picking in Highbridge were warmly welcomed to use the church’s facilities after the litter pick, where refreshments were provided. Refreshments were also provided at the Town Council Offices for those litter picking in Burnham.