New plans unveiled for up to 160 new holiday homes at Brean’s Unity Beach

Plans have been submitted to Somerset Council that could see a major expansion of holiday accommodation at Unity Beach Holiday Park in Brean.

The holiday park has requested an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion for proposals to change the use of part of Brean Country Club’s golf course into an extended area for holiday homes, as Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here.

The site sits on the northern edge of the existing holiday park, around 200 metres east of Brean Beach.

If approved, the development would reduce the size of the current golf course, with six holes located within the area earmarked for caravans.

Pea Green Environmental Planning, which is acting on behalf of the holiday park, says the resort is “considering stationing around 150–160 static holiday caravans on the site,” operating as an extension of the existing Unity Beach facilities.

The planning documents add that the project would also require new infrastructure, including hardstanding bases, service and utility corridors, internal roadways, car parking, pedestrian and cycle paths, and landscaping.

Access would be via the existing holiday park, with a new roadway entering from the south‑west corner of the site off Richard’s Way.

As we reported here, Brean Leisure Park was taken over by Unity Beach Resort, owned by former Butlin’s MD Dermot King and Mark Seaton, former MD of Cove UK inb 2024. TV host Alex Jones cut a ribbon to open the new-look facilities last year.

Unity Holidays, which operates the site, already offers a range of two, three and four‑bedroom caravans and seasonal touring pitches.

Pea Green Environmental Planning says the extension may increase visitor numbers to the nearby beach but argues it would not significantly affect local roads or public views, noting that most visual impact would be limited to users of the golf course.

Somerset Council has started its consultation on the proposal, which opened on 22nd January, and the application can be viewed under reference 06/26/00001.