Burnham-On-Sea MP presses for new bus funding to improve local services

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has urged Somerset Council to use a share of newly‑announced government bus funding to improve services across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Bridgwater and surrounding rural villages.

In a letter to Cllr Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, Ashley Fox highlighted the opportunity presented by more than £24.7 million in Department for Transport funding allocated to Somerset up to April 2030.

This includes around £13.1 million in revenue funding, which can be used to reduce running costs for passengers and support more frequent services.

The call follows a recent bus survey carried out by the MP, which gathered feedback from residents across the constituency. The results, he said, show “persistent gaps” in provision affecting towns, villages and rural communities.

In Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, residents reported poor links with surrounding villages and Weston-super-Mare, particularly on Sundays, and said they want more reliable, year‑round services starting earlier and running later into the evening.

In Bridgwater, outlying areas such as Sydenham were highlighted as being poorly served, with existing routes not supporting access to the town centre or nearby villages during early mornings and evenings.

In rural villages, many residents said services are minimal or non‑existent. Concerns were also raised about the Slinky bus service, including difficulty booking and the need for significant advance planning.

The letter also referenced several route suggestions from residents, including improved services between Bridgwater and Minehead with stops in Cannington, Combwich and Nether Stowey; later return buses for villages such as Middlezoy and Othery; and alternative routing on the Taunton–Bridgwater corridor to better serve communities away from the A38.

Ashley Fox has asked Somerset Council to use the new funding to deliver more frequent and reliable services, better timetabling and additional village stops.

He said: “Improved, reliable, and year‑round bus services are essential for young people, workers, older residents, and those accessing public services. Without targeted investment in rural routes and off‑season provision, there is a real risk that many communities will be left behind as transport improvements focus primarily on urban centres or seasonal demand.”