Somerset Council considers new improvements bus services across the county

Somerset Council is weighing up a series of new and existing proposals aimed at improving bus services across the county, including better links with rail services, following confirmation of a major new government funding package.

The government has awarded £11.4m in capital funding over the next four years, up to 2029–30, along with a three‑year revenue settlement of £13.1m through the new Bus Service Fund.

This replaces previous Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and Bus Service Operators Grant allocations. The council is now assessing how best to use the money.

The focus will be on investment during 2026–27, with an outline plan for the remaining years.

At a recent meeting of the Council’s Bus Advisory Board, bus user groups and operators discussed a range of potential priorities.

These included continuing support for existing BSIP‑funded schemes, improving integration between bus and rail services, expanding Digital Demand Responsive Transport (DDRT), enhancing links to key destinations such as employment and health sites, progressing plans for new transport hubs, preparing for the government’s upcoming Project Coral ticketing system, and exploring options for real‑time information at major interchanges.

Cllr Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, welcomed the funding.

He said: “It’s great news that we have had confirmation of the Bus Service Fund settlement which forms part of the wider Integrated Transport Fund.”

“Thanks to previous funding awards we have trialled initiatives such as evening and Sunday bus services and Digital Demand Responsive Transport, along with plans for transport hubs and bus priority measures following the initial £12 million for the Somerset Bus Service Improvement Plan in 2022.”

He added that discussions with stakeholders are ongoing. “We are talking to stakeholders through the Bus Advisory Board, Bus User and Stakeholder Group and Somerset Bus Partnership and are working through their proposals.”

“We are proposing to maintain the current schemes funded through the previous BSIP allocation and hope to introduce more improvements that will benefit bus services and passengers.”

Specific measures and costings are still being developed, with a final decision due to be made at Somerset Council’s Executive Committee at the beginning of March.