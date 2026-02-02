8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Feb 02, 2026
News

New fly-tipping incident next to rural Burnham-On-Sea road

By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Locals have expressed anger after a large quantity of fly-tipped material has been discarded on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea.

A large pile of material was dumped in Stoddens Lane next to the farm gate, prompting condemnation from local residents.

One concerned reader told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s such anti-social behaviour that poses a danger to farm animals and wildlife. It’s disgraceful in such a rural location.”

The area has previously seen other similar incidents.

Readers can report fly tipping incidents here to Somerset Council.

If you witnessed any suspicious activity or have information that could assist, contact Somerset Council or Avon & Somerset Police via 101.

