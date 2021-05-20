Film crews will be heading to Burnham-On-Sea over the next week when scenes for a new BBC One drama TV series are filmed in the town.

Scenes for Chloe, a psychological thriller, will be filmed along parts of Burnham-On-Sea seafront and the surrounding area from Tuesday May 25th to Thursday May 27th.

The six, one-hour episodes will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will also be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Filming in Burnham-On-Sea will take place in and around Quantock Court on the South Esplanade, Burnham beach and jetty, plus the sea wall from the Pavilion to Quantock Crescent, and the Pier Street car park in front of B&M.

The new series is also being filmed in Bristol and other parts of the region by Mam Tor Productions for BBC One and Amazon Studios.

Chloe stars some of the UK’s hottest young acting talent including Erin Doherty (who starred in Netflix’s The Crown), Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) and Jack Farthing (Poldark).

Described as a “mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief,” it is being overseen by creator and writer Alice Seabright (who was the director of Netflix hit series Sex Education).

Having recently drawn critical acclaim for her portrayal of Princess Anne in The Crown, Doherty plays Becky in the series. Still living with her mum and working as a temp, Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe’s.

Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a ‘chance’ meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia (Bennett-Warner), and infiltrate Chloe’s group of close-knit friends.

Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected ‘someone’ with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the ‘no-one’ she is as Becky. However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing.

Alice Seabright says: “Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin. All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast. I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew.”

Tally Garner, Executive Producer at Mam Tor Productions, says: “Alice is an exceptionally unique talent. She has built these characters from the ground up and we love them all so much. To see them come to life, played by such a phenomenally talented cast is beyond exciting. They are all amazing.”

Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Licensing for Prime Video, adds: “We’re excited to be working with the incredible Alice Seabright and this talented cast on this audacious thriller, ‘Chloe,’ as well as the teams at BBC One and Mam Tor Productions. We look forward to bringing this gripping and potent series to our customers.”

People will be diverted around the filming areas in Burnham while filming is underway. Letters have been sent to affected residents and businesses explaining the timing of the work.