A talented young Burnham-On-Sea photographer is celebrating after winning a competition.

Zenon Panteli was awarded first prize in the 19+ category in the UCW (University Centre Weston) photography competition 2021 for best photograph through the lockdown.

Zenon’s eye-catching photograph, called ‘The Words Of Fire’, shown below, was awarded the judges’ award.

The professional guest judges, Michal Iwanowski and Liz Williams from The Royal Photographic Society, said they were “very impressed” with Zenon’s work.

They had 50 entries to assess, but only four were shortlisted, with Zenon among them.

Zenon’s image will be printed and included in a degree show in the gallery space in Weston-super-Mare.

Pictured: Zenon with his very first canvas and also the winning photograph