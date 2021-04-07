A new booklet has been published featuring the colourful Butterflies of Lympsham to raise funds for the local school.

The booklet guides readers through finding and identifying the many types of butterflies that can be seen throughout Spring, Summer and Autumn in the village.

It’s for sale in the village’s Post Office, Brent House Farm, Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park and online via Amazon.

Jim Bishop, pictured below, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Butterflies of Lympsham is a 20 page booklet, full of photos as well as a couple of maps, which will help you to find the 20 plus species of butterflies that our lovely village plays host to each year.”

“The front cover features original artwork by the very talented I Am Spinks Art. Thanks to the generosity of Brent House Farm Milk Store, Lympsham Woodfired Pizza Shop, Drinkwater Tree Services Ltd, Ain’t too Proud to Browse, Wick Heritage Workshops + Shop and Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park, it is only £3 per copy with all of this money being donated to Lympsham C of E Academy and Pre-School. The ebook is available at the link below at the slightly higher price of £3.62.”

Jim has also raised over £1,200 for the school by selling cards and photos and is hoping to get near to the £2000 with sales of this booklet.

The Butterflies of Lympsham can be purchased here.