A group of travellers left a seafront car park in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday (April 7th)… before pitching up on the nearby seafront lawns.

The group of motorhomes and vehicles had arrived in the Pier Street car park just before the Easter weekend.

But after pressure to move from Sedgemoor District Council and the Police, the group has driven a couple of hundred metres to the lawns on the South Esplanade.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the lawns along the South Esplanade, now plans to restart the legal action to move them on.