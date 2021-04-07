Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel has unveiled a new covered area to enable customers to enjoy a drink in shelter when pubs open for outdoor trade from April 12th.

Landlord Ryan Andress told Burnham-On-Sea.com it has been a community effort to get the covered area ready in time for Monday’s re-opening.

“I would like to thank Burnham Chamber of Trade for their support in reaching out to local traders for help. Chris and his team at Burnham Scaffolding have been amazing, as has Jamie at CRS Highbridge.”

“Chris and the team at Burnham Scaffolding have been outstanding and I would highly recommend them. They’ve done a top job. Without Chris’ support, this would not be have been possible.”

“I also thank Sedgemoor District Council for their support in approving the temporary structure to support our reopening.”

Ryan adds: “We will have the covering for five weeks or so. This is to help us open, stay open longer and allow evening times. We will be able to protect people from any bad weather.”

“We look forward to welcoming back customers to come and support us. Have a drink or two and enjoy some food outside!”