Six fixed penalty notices have been issued by Sedgemoor District Council’s dog wardens on Burnham-On-Sea beach in a crackdown against dog owners who let their pets foul or walk in protected areas.

Sedgemoor’s dog warden service says it is stepping up patrols at known trouble spots and will continue to undertake random patrols on local beaches.

The council says the action follows complaints that dog walkers have been ignoring signs about banned dog walking areas and allowing their pets to foul public areas.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “We remind dog walkers that there is a year-round dog ban on Burnham-On-Sea beach between the jetty and the Pavilion.”

“It is an offence to take a dog onto this part of the beach at any time and the fine is £100. There is clear signage in place to show the banned area.”

“Other banned areas will come into force at the end of April, so look out for the signs.”

She adds: “The dog wardens will issue fixed penalty notices to anyone contravening the regulations, so pick up the poo rather than a fine.”

Fixed Penalty Notices cost £100, and are reduced to £75 if paid within 10 days.

“Outdoor areas are for everyone to enjoy, so please use them responsibly and consider other beach users.”