Two new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Somerset, according to the latest 24-hour figures.

The official data shows the overall number of people to have died in Mendip within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test has sadly risen to 162.

The totals in the other three Somerset districts remain unchanged, with 155 in Sedgemoor which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge. There have been 151 Covid deaths in South Somerset, and 202 in Somerset West & Taunton.

There have also been 26 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county during the latest 24-hours.

Sedgemoor has seen five new cases (for an overall tally of 5,334 cases since the start of the pandemic).

South Somerset has had 18 new positive tests, for an overall 5,432 confirmed cases, while there is one new confirmed case in Somerset West & Taunton (total 5,940). Mendip has had two new cases (overall 3,427).

The latest rates of infection based on rolling seven-day figures are: Sedgemoor 40.6 per 100,000 people (up from the previous day’s 39); South Somerset 31.5 cases (down from 36.2), SWT 16.8 (down from 18.1), and Mendip 12.1 (down from 13.8).