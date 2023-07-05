Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to host a new Eco Festival this autumn with environmental-themed displays and activities taking place.

The event, overseen by the Town Council, will be held at Highbridge’s Apex Park on Saturday 30th September to coincide with the county’s first Somerset & Exmoor Coast Festival, a ten-day walking festival.

Walks will be taking place along the Somerset coastline over the period from 23rd September to 1st October, giving the opportunity to explore the coast of Somerset along the England Coast Path. Local walks will be held in Burnham, Highbridge, West Huntspill and Berrow.

The new Eco Festival at Apex Park will run from 1-4pm with local environmental groups and organisations getting involved with the aim of encouraging residents to be more green.

“We are delighted to be launching this new event when a variety of groups and organisations will be providing information about their work,” Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“There will be a children’s area with various environmental activities including a bug hotel making session, sculpture making from waste items, and lots of hands-on activities.”

“The council’s working groups will have displays including Plastic Free, the growing group, Bus Group, and Repair Cafes to provide information to local residents.”

During the week there will also be a trail in the two towns, a family scavenger hunt, beach cleans, heritage walks and more.

“The council is keen to hear from local groups and organisations who would like to get involved.”