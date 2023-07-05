Car parking charges in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge look set to rise by ten per cent in light of persistent high inflation.

Somerset Council has published proposals to increase the prices at all its off-street car parks, as well as the on-street parking that it manages, and the costs of its season tickets.

The council estimates that the increase will generate an additional £726,000. It says the increase is necessary to allow it to continue delivering public services at their current level.

Parking services manager Steve Deakin explains: “Parking charges and fees are to be increased to reflect recent inflationary pressures and to maintain the encouragement to alternative types of transport to town centres, such as buses, cycling and car sharing.”

“The increased charges and fees will enable the council to continue to meet its overall transport objectives without increasing an additional demand on the general expenditure fund.”

Across all the council’s off-street car parks, charges will rise by up to ten per cent, with prices being rounded up where necessary.

The council said that any surplus generated from the increased would be reinvested directly into enforcement activity, rather than being siphoned off to subsidise other services.