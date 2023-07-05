Lympsham community shop has celebrated its 25th anniversary this week with a day of celebrations.

On Wednesday 5th July, the team held several activities that started in the morning with a slice of cake for every customer while memories were shared along with a chance to catch up with volunteers and staff.

In the afternoon the event focused on children when, as well as more cake, there was face painting after school, nail varnishing, hair braiding accompanied by disco music.

David Smith, Chair, Lympsham Community Shop, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a wonderful event to celebrate such a big milestone.”

“The shop was started by the community 25 years ago this week when the post office had been under threat of closing when the former owners retired. The community came together and took it on.”

“We now have 12 volunteers and open on seven days a week. The shop is fairly well supported but we are hoping this week’s event will help to spread the word that we are here.”

“We are also always looking for more local volunteers and anyone interested can pop in to find out more.”