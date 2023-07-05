Local community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are benefitting from more than £55,000 in grants from the Hinkley Point C (HPC) Community Fund.

The fund is managed by Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) and is being given to the groups for outdoor events. The funding includes:

£2,000 for Sedgemoor Playday to deliver an exciting free day of play for all children at Apex Park in Highbridge in August for visitors and local families.

£5,000 for The Nornen Project CIC to bring to life the story of the shipwreck of the Norwegian SS Nornen at Berrow, alongside local people in interactive outdoor live performances and community and school activities this summer.

£5,000 for BOS Events to curate a flower festival each summer in Burnham-On-Sea, bringing the community together by planting trees and flowers for tourists and residents to enjoy.

Amelia Thompson, Senior Programmes Manager at Somerset Community Foundation, says: “These summer events in the Burnham area of Somerset are all local events where social connections and community cohesion can be improved.”

“They’re an opportunity to welcome new people to the area by providing accessible events for local families, and they are a good way for children to make new friends – and for their parents or carers to connect socially as well.”

Rosie Pike, Chair of the Sedgemoor Playday committee, adds: “It’s important that local families have the opportunity to access green spaces and can get involved in physical and fun activities – especially during the summer.”

“Our hope is that many of the activities on offer at the Playday will lead to children joining local clubs that promote health and wellbeing like archery, football and rugby tots, fishing, kickboxing, tennis and willow making crafts.”

Andrew Cockcroft, Senior Stakeholder Relations Manager at Hinkley Point C, said: “We’re thrilled that these grants will be used to enhance the seasonal offering in Burnham – benefitting the local economy, and helping to create memories and experiences for both residents and visitors of all ages.”

Somerset Community Foundation manages the HPC Community Fund, which includes the Small Grants Programme, which awards grants of up to £20,000, and the Open Grants Programme, for larger applications.

The funding is for groups working in local communities to address changes to people’s quality of life or to make the most of the opportunities created by Hinkley Point C.

Visit www.hpcfunds.co.uk for more details. If you would like to discuss your project or idea please contact Amelia Thompson, Senior Programmes Manager: amelia.thompson@somersetcf.org.uk or call: 01749 344949

The HPC Community Fund is part of a wider £20 million commitment of funding, provided by EDF through Section 106 agreements. It is available for communities that are affected by the development of the new nuclear power station, to help promote their social, economic and environmental wellbeing and enhance their quality of life. Hundreds of projects have benefitted so far, and in total almost £13.3 million in grants have been awarded to date.

Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) is a charity that helps passionate people in Somerset change the world on their doorstep by funding local charities and inspiring local giving and philanthropy.